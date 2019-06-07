Armed Robbers Target Aldi Store

Warwickshire police are investigating an armed raid on an Aldi store in Coleshill.

Five men, all with their faces covered, targeted the store in Station Road, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They threatened staff, before escaping with two thousand pounds cash and a car.

Initial reports are that a male member of staff suffered a bruise and scratch after being hit over the head with a brick.

The staff were held for over an hour and after the incident an ambulance was called to check them over.