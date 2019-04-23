Armed Robbery At Staffordshire Newsagent

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a newsagent in Burton.

Shortly after 6.50am on Monday (22 April), police were called to reports of an armed robbery at the shop in Horninglow Road.

Two men wearing entered the newsagent and threatened a man with a crowbar-type weapon before stealing the till’s cash drawer and two sets of keys. The man working in the shop received minor injuries during the incident.

The offenders, described as white and wearing black clothing with scarfs around their faces, ran off towards a new housing estate opposite along Blakeholme Court.

An investigation is ongoing and residents with CCTV in neighbouring streets are asked to check any footage around the time of the incident.