Aston Villa Appoint Smith & Terry

Aston Villa have confirmed the appointments of Dean Smith as their new head coach and John Terry as assistant coach.

Villa also announced Jesus Garcia Pitarch has been appointed as the club's new sporting director.

Smith joins from Brentford, who will receive compensation from Villa. The Bees are currently seventh in the Sky Bet Championship, three points and eight places above Villa.

Terry, 37, moves into coaching after announcing his retirement last week. He spent last season with Villa after 19 seasons at Chelsea.

Capped 78 times by England, Terry recently rejected a chance to play for Spartak Moscow, saying a move to Russia was not right for his family.

Pitarch formerly held director of football roles at both Valencia and Atletico Madrid, where he oversaw the signings Jose Antonio Reyes and Diego Forlan.

CEO Christian Purslow said: "These three appointments represent the start of a new era and direction at Aston Villa and we are delighted to secure their services after an extensive search.

"Dean has a clear and successful coaching philosophy as well as a real understanding of Aston Villa Football Club. He is also knowledgeable about the Championship.

"The board welcomes him to the club and is looking forward to working with him and his staff.

"John is one of the most decorated players in English football, has an affinity with the club and is ready to make the next step in his career working alongside Dean.

"And Jesus also brings a huge amount of experience in his particular role having worked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe. He will ensure the club has an integrated approach running from the academy through the U23s and into the first-team."

Smith, who led Brentford to three top-half finishes in the Championship after arriving from Walsall in 2015, admitted last week he is a lifelong Villa fan.

"There's an affinity to Aston Villa," said Smith. "My dad was a steward there for 20-odd years and me and my brother were dragged there at a very young age. We were brought up as Villa fans. My brother's still going."

Villa sacked Steve Bruce last week after a run of one win in 10 matches.