Birmingham City Council Plan To Stop Running Nurseries

The GMB Union have put forward alternative proposals to save Birmingham's community day nurseries

We now hope councillors will work with us to see if we can progress our proposals and, together, support much needed community nursery provision continue in the city says GMB Union.

GMB, the union for childcare workers, has submitted alternative proposals in a bid to save Birmingham's community day nurseries.

Birmingham City Council sparked outrage with their plan to close all community nurseries in the second city.

The decision will leave 100s of some of the poorest families in the city with no day care provision.

GMB, alongside parents and staff, has been campaigning tirelessly to keep them open.

Building on the lobby of the council and the 1,500 strong petition, GMB have been working with stakeholders to identify practical and sustainable alternatives.

These are set out in the document - Alternative Proposals for BCC Day Nurseries (see attached).

Gill Ogilvie, GMB Regional Organiser, said:"The council's initial proposal would have cost in excess of £2.5 million and left the city with no council run community nurseries. This was clearly unacceptable.

"As a fundamental principle, we believe that these are vital services and they are best delivered in the public sector.

"Our alternative proposals have been developed in consultation with our members employed in the nurseries.

"We have already received huge support from parents and staff.

"We now hope that councillors will work with us to see if we can progress our proposals and, together, support much needed community nursery provision continue in the city."



