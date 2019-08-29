Birmingham Rapper Thanks Fans After Reports Of Villa Shooting

29 August 2019, 14:20 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 14:21

RAPPER MIST

An award-winning rapper who was reportedly shot in the leg during a robbery at a Portuguese villa in the Algarve has thanked fans for their support.

Birmingham-born performer Mist, whose real name is Rhys Thomas Sylvester, is thought to have suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the incident at Almancil, near Quinta do Lago, at about 11pm on Tuesday.

He was rushed to the main hospital in Faro, where a spokesman confirmed to PA news agency he was discharged on Wednesday morning.

In a statement to Portuguese news outlet Publico, the Policia Judiciaria (PJ), which is leading the investigation, said "the crime in question, which has yet to be clarified, was perpetrated by two English-speaking individuals with firearms".

The PJ added that only personal effects belonging to the rapper had been taken.

Mist posted his first update to fans since the incident on his official Instagram account on Thursday.

Alongside a photograph showing him wearing a hoodie, smiling and giving a thumbs-up, the rapper said: "Received the maddest love in the last 2 days.

"Thank you everyone for having me in your prayers and sending your messages.

"Moments like this make you realise what's important.

"I'm here, recovering well, ready to make more hits!"

The rapper, who performed at the Afro Nation 2019 festival near Portimao earlier this month, said he was "back in full action", adding "nothing can hold me down".

The 27-year-old said: "Sticks and stones might break your bones" before signing off his message with "#whatdosentkillyoumakesyoustronger".

Speaking on Wednesday, a spokesman for main Faro hospital - the Centro Hospitalar Universitario do Algarve - said: "The patient has been discharged this morning and has already left the hospital."

