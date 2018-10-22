Birmingham School Criticised Over 'Silent Corridor'

A school in Birmingham is facing criticism after implementing a 'silent corridor'.

Ninestiles School in Acocks Green say pupils who break the rule will be given a 20 minute detention.

Parents were sent home a letter about the strategy.

The letter said: "We know that behaviour is already of a high standard but we want and expect more from our learners, and so from Monday 5th November students will move around the building in silence during change over times.

"This will ensure students arrive calmly and ready to learn and staff can give out any information they need to swiftly and easily."

The school leaders added that students can relax and socialise during break and lunch times.

But the move has left some people puzzled, with one Twitter user saying: "I'm baffled ... punishing all students because some won't stop talking leading to bad behaviour."

Another said: "Equally baffled here. Beyond draconian and, to be frank, probably unworkable."

A statement addressing parents' concerns said the policy is "simply an extension of that code of behaviour" and added that it would be subject to review at the end of the next school term.

[Photo Credit: Google Street View]