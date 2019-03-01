Birmingham Teen Jailed For Murdering His Grandfather

An 18 year old, who stabbed his grandfather in what police have described as a ferocious attack, in a park in Birmingham, has been jailed.

Leary Dalton-Byrne carried out the attack on Dean Ward in Kingstanding - in June last year.

The teenager - who was caught after bragging about what he did on social media - has been locked up for 17 years.

Dalton-Byrne continued to protest his innocence, but was convicted of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday 14 December following a trial.

And on Friday 1 March 2019 he was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

After sentencing Detective Chief Inspector Peter Dunn, who led the investigation, said: “Dean’s family has been left devastated by the death of their loving granddad, father, son and brother.

“Although nothing will bring Dean back, we hope this sentence brings some closure to his family and sends a strong message to those willing to carry knives on our streets.