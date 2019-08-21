Birmingham woman convicted of killing partner

Gary Cunningham. Picture: West Midlands Police

A woman from Birmingham's been found guilty of manslaughter, after killing her partner in a knife attack.

In February this year, a delivery driver discovered the body of Gary Cunningham lying in a top floor corridor of a shared property on Frensham Way in Harborne.

Police and ambulance crews were called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers conducted checks in the block and found 26-year-old Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow in one of the flats. She told officers about the abusive relationship she was in with 29-year-old Mr Cunningham, which had allegedly resulted in many physical fights.A blood stained knife was found in her kitchen sink and a post-mortem examination revealed Mr Cunningham died as a result of a stab wound to his left leg.

Labinjo-Halcrow, of Frensham Way, was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at Birmingham Crown Court and was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 10 September.