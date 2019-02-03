Black Country Man Charged With Mother's Murder

A man from the Black Country has been charged with murder, after the body of his mum was found at the family home.

Matthew Page was arrested on Friday after the body of Mary Page was found at a property in James Street in Wolverhampton.

The 40 year old van driver from Wolverhampton is due in court tomorrow.

Mary Page's family, who are being supported by specialist police, have issued a brief statement saying: " Mary Page: a kind animal lover and

mother whose life was tragically cut short; she will be greatly missed by her family and friends."

Tests came back inconclusive as to how she died but police have confirmed the 68 year old suffered a head injury.