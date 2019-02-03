Black Country Man Charged With Mother's Murder

3 February 2019, 11:22 | Updated: 3 February 2019, 11:29

Mary Page Wolverhampton

A man from the Black Country has been charged with murder, after the body of his mum was found at the family home.

Matthew Page was arrested on Friday after the body of Mary Page was found at a property in James Street in Wolverhampton.

The 40 year old van driver from Wolverhampton is due in court tomorrow.

Mary Page's family, who are being supported by specialist police, have issued a brief statement saying: " Mary Page: a kind animal lover and 

mother whose life was tragically cut short; she will be greatly missed by her family and friends."

Tests came back inconclusive as to how she died but police have confirmed the 68 year old suffered a head injury.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Girl, 15, shot in leg in 'random attack' in Greater Manchester

UK & World

Nissan boss confirms Sunderland blow - Brexit 'not helping'

UK & World

Coldest night for England but thaw is on the way

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News