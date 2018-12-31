Black Country Murder Investigation Launched

31 December 2018, 10:58

Detectives have launched a murder investigation in the Black Country after a man was found with fatal stab wounds.

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Springfield Drive, Halesowen, on Sunday morning, West Midlands Police said.

"We believe the man was attacked around 1.30am this morning and I am appealing for anyone with information to contact us," Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield said.

"His family have been informed and we are supporting them after receiving such tragic news."

She also appealed for any CCTV or dash-cam footage which may assist the probe to be handed to the police.

The force said several road closures have been put in place as officers search the area for forensic evidence and conduct house-to-house enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact the homicide team by calling 101, via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk or though Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

