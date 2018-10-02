Body Confirmed As Missing Bromsgrove Teen Thomas Jones

A body recovered in the River Severn has been confirmed as that of Thomas Jones.

It's been confirmed a body found in the River Severn is that of Bromsgrove teenager Thomas Jones.

The 18 year-old went missing after a Freshers night out in Worcester on Wednesday 19th September.

A body was recovered on Friday and Tom's death is currently being treated unexplained.

Superintendent Damian Pettit said: "I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Thomas' family.

"Over the course of the investigation, the support that they have received from friends and members of the public to help try and find Thomas has been greatly appreciated.

"I would also like to thank everyone who has shared our appeals, and those who have volunteered and dedicated their time to help. The sense of community has been overwhelming.

"Our officers and partners have also been working around the clock over the last couple of weeks, to try and provide answers as to Thomas' whereabouts, and sadly this is not the outcome any of us hoped for.

"Specially trained officers are supporting Thomas' family and I would ask that the media continue to respect their privacy at this time."

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Thomas Jones at this unimaginably difficult time.

"The response from the public has been outstanding, and I'd like to thank all those came together to support and volunteer their time, showing Worcester's true community spirit.

"I'd also like to thank the West Mercia Police officers and partners in other agencies including the Fire Service and West Mercia Search and Rescue who have worked tirelessly and professionally to support throughout."