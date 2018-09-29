Body Found In Search For Missing Worcester Student

Police searching for a missing teenager in Worcester say they have pulled a body from a river close to where he was last seen.

Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, was last seen more than a week ago after a night out in the city.

Hundreds were involved in the search to find him after he'd been seen crossing the Sabrina footbridge at around 3.30am on Wednesday 19 September.

West Mercia Police said last night: "Sadly, officers searching for missing 18-year-old Thomas Jones have recovered a body from the River Severn in Worcester today.

"Thomas' next of kin have been informed but as formal identification has not yet taken place, no further details can be released at this time."

Two men were arrested on Sunday in connection with Mr Jones's disappearance but they were later released and are no longer being treated as suspects.