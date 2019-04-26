Cage Fighter Jailed For Assaulting Police Officer

A Stourbridge cage fighter who injured a police officer while resisting arrest in a violent attack caught on bodyworn video has been jailed for a year.

PCs Jack Moorhouse and Luci Boardman called at the home of Bobby Mason to arrest him following a serious assault earlier that morning.

Body worn video captured Mason threatening both officers and at one point asking PC Moorhouse if the button on his radio was an alarm, in an attempt to intimidate him.

When the 38-year-old was told he was under arrest, he became even more aggressive and tried to punch PC Moorhouse, before grabbing him in a headlock, choking him and refusing to let go.

The 38-year-old, of Oak Park Road, Wordsley, Stourbridge, was charged and later pleaded guilty to common assault and actual bodily harm.

He was jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 25th April following the attacks, which happened 10 February this year.