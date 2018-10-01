Candlelit Vigil For Worcester Student Thomas Jones

1 October 2018, 08:24 | Updated: 1 October 2018, 10:56

A candlelit vigil has been held in Worcester, to pay tribute to Thomas Jones, who went missing in the city nearly two weeks ago.

The 18 year-old hasn't been seen since walking along the Sabrina footbridge in Worcester in the early hours of Wednesday 19th September, after a freshers night out.

On Friday (28th) police investigating Tom's disappearance recovered a body from the River Severn, although formal identification is yet to take place.

Last night, around a thousand people gathered at the Sabrina bridge to pay tribute to the first year teaching student.

At one point, everyone turned their phone lights on and sang 'Wonderwall' by Oasis.

Over the weekend, West Brom fans also paid tribute to the fellow Baggies boy.

Thomas' family is being supported by specially trained officers, after the body was recovered on Friday.

Heart has spoken to Tom's friend Harley Hetherington who helped organise last night's vigil.  

 

[Photo Credit: Harley Hetherington Facebook]

