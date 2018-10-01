Candlelit Vigil For Worcester Student Thomas Jones

A candlelit vigil has been held in Worcester, to pay tribute to Thomas Jones, who went missing in the city nearly two weeks ago.

The 18 year-old hasn't been seen since walking along the Sabrina footbridge in Worcester in the early hours of Wednesday 19th September, after a freshers night out.

On Friday (28th) police investigating Tom's disappearance recovered a body from the River Severn, although formal identification is yet to take place.

Last night, around a thousand people gathered at the Sabrina bridge to pay tribute to the first year teaching student.

At one point, everyone turned their phone lights on and sang 'Wonderwall' by Oasis.

An incredibly powerful moment at the #TomJones memorial in Worcester. Everyone switched on the lights on their phones for Wonderwall. pic.twitter.com/nsmQNCFhRH — Matthew Dresch (@MatthewDresch) September 30, 2018

Over the weekend, West Brom fans also paid tribute to the fellow Baggies boy.

Thomas jones he's one of our own ❤ #WBA pic.twitter.com/W6NrwXhwHe — Ben Hadlington (@BenHadlington) September 29, 2018

Thomas' family is being supported by specially trained officers, after the body was recovered on Friday.

Heart has spoken to Tom's friend Harley Hetherington who helped organise last night's vigil.

[Photo Credit: Harley Hetherington Facebook]