Cash Reward Offered For Info On Solihull Double Murder Suspect

£5,000 is being offered by police for anyone with information about Janbaz Tarin, who is wanted for the killing of his ex-partner and her mother on Monday.

Raneem Oudeh, 22, and Khaola Saleem, 49, who were found dead at a property on Northdown Road, Solihull at around 12:30am.

The pair had been in contact with the police hours before the attack, and were on the phone to them when the attack happened. They were later found with serious stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have searched addresses in the Birmingham area since Monday, including in Evelyn Road, Sparkhill, some of these locations where he believed to have lived, as part of their ongoing investigation to find the 21-year-old.

The murder weapon has been seized from the scene as well as a van, laptops and mobile phones as part of ongoing inquiries.

Mark Payne, Head of Force CID at West Midlands Police said: "We believe that he is still in the area and we need the assistance of the public with our investigation. Crimestoppers have come forward and offered a £5,000 reward for anyone who knows where he might be."

"Janbaz is an Afghan national who had been working in the area for some time. He has some minor contact with the police in the past. We're learning more about him as we look to locate him."

"The public do not need to worry about him but need to help our investigation. If anyone sees him they should not approach him but should instead ring Crimstoppers or West Midlands Police."

"In terms of the victims, this is the loss of two well-loved family members. We are working with family liaison officers to help them through what has happened, but this is a truly devastating crime."

"We're really grateful for the support of the public over the past couple of days and the community in Solihull. We're confident that with further support we can get Mr Tarin in custody."