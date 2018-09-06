CCTV Released After Walsall Police Officer Stabbing

Detectives investigating the stabbing of an off-duty policeman in Walsall on Wednesday 5th September have released CCTV footage of the attack.

Officers were called to Moreton Avenue at around 1:30pm where he was found with stab wounds to his chest.

The victim -aged 25- an officer from West Mercia Police - was approached by another man who demanded the keys to his car before lashing out with a knife.

He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries which fortunately were not serious; he was discharged later that day and is recovering at home.

Detective Inspector Chris Fox, from force CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information on what happened to come forward and speak to us.

“The offender made off from the scene in a dark blue Ford Fiesta. He was wearing dark clothing but, as can be seen in the video, the hood appears to be of a shiny material. Do you recognise it?

We are appealing for any info after a 25-year-old off-duty West Mercia Police officer was stabbed yesterday (5 Sept) at around 1.30pm in #Walsall.

We are urging anyone with any information to call us on 101.

“If you know anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch as it could be vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Midlands Police either via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am to 9pm, call 101 anytime or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.