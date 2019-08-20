Concern's Growing For Missing Birmingham Toddler

20 August 2019, 17:55 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 17:56

Dylan Hayes

Concerns have been growing for the welfare of a toddler who went missing from Birmingham.

Three-year-old Dylan Hayes was last seen with his mother, Kayley Hayes, on Monday night in the Selly Oak area, West Midlands Police said.

The force said concerns are now growing for his welfare after they left their home address in Stocklands Close in Hawksley.

Dylan may have been left in the care of a friend or relative and police have urged them to get in touch to make sure he is safe and well.

The toddler is described as 2ft tall and having blonde hair.

Police have asked anyone who knows Dylan and Kayley's whereabouts to contact 999.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Northamptonshire Police to arm every officer with a Taser after 'sickening' attacks

UK & World

Rolls-Royce in talks with French consortium over civil nuclear deal

UK & World

Muslim teenager 'has hijab pulled off and is pelted with eggs' in Dublin

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

New James Bond movie title FINALLY revealed as No Time To Die

New James Bond movie title FINALLY revealed as No Time To Die

TV & Movies

A grandma has been blasted for being naked in front of her grandson

Mum blasts mother-in-law for walking around NAKED in front of 12-year-old grandson

Lifestyle

Here's how to get to sleep on a long haul flight

Cabin crew reveal the unexpected tip which will help you get to sleep on a long haul flight

Lifestyle

Killing Eve will be back for a third series

Killing Eve season 3 begins production - after Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are spotted filming in London

TV & Movies

Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?

TV & Movies

These parents have been left shocked by the fine

Parents stung with £120 fine for taking son out of school for grandmother’s funeral

Lifestyle