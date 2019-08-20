Concern's Growing For Missing Birmingham Toddler

Concerns have been growing for the welfare of a toddler who went missing from Birmingham.

Three-year-old Dylan Hayes was last seen with his mother, Kayley Hayes, on Monday night in the Selly Oak area, West Midlands Police said.

The force said concerns are now growing for his welfare after they left their home address in Stocklands Close in Hawksley.

Dylan may have been left in the care of a friend or relative and police have urged them to get in touch to make sure he is safe and well.

The toddler is described as 2ft tall and having blonde hair.

Police have asked anyone who knows Dylan and Kayley's whereabouts to contact 999.