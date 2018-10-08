Convicted Rapist In Custody After Fleeing Worcester Court

8 October 2018, 12:46 | Updated: 8 October 2018, 12:49

Bradley Tout

A rapist who fled from a Worcester Crown Court building moments after being found guilty of attacking a teenage girl has handed himself in to police after five days on the run.

Bradley Tout vaulted the dock and ran out of court on October 3 after being unanimously convicted alongside a co-defendant.

West Mercia Police said the 20-year-old was now in custody after handing himself in on Monday (8 Oct). 

Tout, of Durham Road, Ronkswood, Worcester, was tried and convicted for a single count of rape.

He was sentenced in his absence to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Police said Tout formed a relationship with the victim and began to control the relationship, subjecting her to sexual exploitation with two of his friends.

The offences were committed against a vulnerable child while Tout was 18 at the time, the force added.

