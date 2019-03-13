Coventry Arrest After Knifepoint Carjacking

A teenager has been arrested in Coventry suspected of a knifepoint carjacking in the city.

Police arrested the 17 year old in Stivichall on Tuesday 12 March as they responded to a call about reported drug dealing behind a block of flats.

They held the teenager from a car and he was found in possession of a lock-knife and significant amount of drugs were recovered from the car.

Enquiries showed the car was running on cloned number plates and had been stolen in a robbery earlier in March, in the Stoke area of Coventry, in which the victim suffered a cut to his chest.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of car theft, drug dealing and knife possession and remains in custody.