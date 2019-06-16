Coventry Murder: Police Make Further Arrests

16 June 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 16 June 2019, 06:04

Emmanuel Lukenga Coventry murder victim June 2019

Detectives investigating the death of 21-year-old Emmanuel Lukenga have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

The men aged 18 and 19 are in police custody for questioning as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing in Franklin Grove, just after 2.30pm on Wednesday 12 June.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone who was in or around the area who has any information to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, from Force CID said: “We understand a group of around six or seven young men were involved in a disorder, which was in the Tile Hill Lane, Gravel Hill and Franklin Grove area of Coventry.

“This was a busy time of day with a lot of cars and people in the area. I’m appealing to anyone who was in or around the area between 1-3.30pm who may have seen anything to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone with a dash-cam to check and see if they may have captured anything from that afternoon.

“These arrests are a significant step forward in our investigation and we’re doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice."

A 41-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

