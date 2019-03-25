Coventry Murders: Picture Of Suspect Released

Detectives investigating the murders of two men in Coventry have today released an image of a man believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of one of the victims.

The new image was released on the one year anniversary of the murder of Daniel Shaw, 28, who was found dead with gunshot injuries to his chest at around 11.15pm on 25 March in Copland Place in the Tile Hill area of the city.

Officers investigating his death are linking it to the disappearance of 33-year-old Johnny Robbins.

Johnny went missing on 21 March last year and is believed to have been murdered after being kidnapped and tortured. To date, his body has not been found.

Today, police have revealed for the first time a number of new lines of enquiry.

Ten people have been arrested for a range of offences and have been released while investigations continue.

Officers continue to appeal for sightings of Ryan Hobday, aged 29 from Coventry, who is wanted in connection with the murders. However, there is evidence to believe that he may also have been murdered.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett, who is leading the investigation, said: “A year has passed since these murders, but our determination to get justice for the families of Daniel and Johnny is as strong as ever.

“We continue to build up a picture of the events surrounding the deaths, but are still relying on the public’s help to complete that picture.

“We now need to identify the man in the motorcycle helmet who was seen on CCTV outside Daniel’s address immediately before the shooting.

“We need to speak to him and establish his role in the events.

“We also need to hear from two girls or women who were in the Torrington Avenue area at the time of the shooting. One of them was heard to shout ‘run’.

“While we do not know precisely how or when Johnny Robbins was killed. We do believe that he was taken to Daniel Shaw’s home in Torrington Avenue at some point."

DCI Mallet continued: "I’d urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, whether that be in relation to people or vehicles in the vicinity of 368 Torrington Avenue between Wednesday 21 March and Sunday 25 March who hasn’t already spoken to us, to get in touch.

“I’m also really keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious or unusual activity in the Howlette Road and Frisby Road areas of Tile Hill on the evening of Sunday 25 March specifically between the hours of about 7pm and midnight."