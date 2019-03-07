Dog Shot In Telford After Attack

Police have shot a dog in Telford after an attack.

Just before 9am this morning police received a report a dog had attacked two people near Langley Fold in Dawley.

The injuries of the man and woman attacked by the dog are not believed to be serious. Due to the dog being dangerously out of control the dog was shot by armed officers.

Superintendent Paul Moxley said: "Public safety is our utmost priority and unfortunately due to the extremely agitated nature of the dogs behaviour it was necessary for police to take action to ensure no one else was injured.

"Taking this sort of action is always a last resort and only ever used when it is absolutely necessary to ensure the safety of the public."