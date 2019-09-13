Fatal Dudley House Fire Not Treated As Suspicious

13 September 2019, 13:35 | Updated: 13 September 2019, 13:37

Police siren

A 64-year-old woman has died in a house fire which is believed to have started accidentally.

West Midlands Police said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene after the blaze in Kingswinford, near Dudley, on Thursday night.

Fire crews arrived at the property four minutes after an emergency call, reporting a severe fire in a ground-floor bedroom of the property.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Our fire investigators have been in attendance overnight. Although the precise cause has yet to be determined, it is believed at this stage to be accidental and related to electrical equipment.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the property in The Knoll after being alerted by the fire service at 9.09pm.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "Sadly a woman found inside the property was confirmed dead on scene by ambulance staff.

"A man, who was out of the property when the emergency services arrived, received treatment by ambulance staff after suffering minor smoke inhalation. He didn't require further hospital treatment and was discharged on scene."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police

Van Sought After Eggs Thrown At Baby And Toddler In Worcester

Local News

The UK will bask in one last heatwave this weekend

UK weather: This weekend's 26C heatwave set to be the last of the summer sun

Weather

James Teer

Women Charged With Murder After Birmingham Shooting

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sue Cleaver opened up about contracting sepsis on This Morning

What is sepsis and what are the signs and symptoms of Sue Cleaver's condition?

Lifestyle

There's a Harvest Moon tonight

Rare Harvest Moon set to light up the sky tonight on Friday 13th - here's how to see it

Lifestyle

The college is charging parents $10 every 15 minutes they are late to pick up their children

School introduces fines for parents who pick up their children late

Lifestyle

Janet Street Porter admitted she once hit someone with her handbag

Loose Women panel left speechless after Janet Street-Porter brags about hitting a woman with handbag

TV & Movies

Sue has endured a nightmare battle with the infection

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver reveals sepsis battle nearly killed her

TV & Movies

The presenters clashed on today's episode

Ben Shepard claims Ashley James' face 'doesn't move' in awkward GMB blunder

TV & Movies