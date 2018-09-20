Former Birmingham Assistant Head Jailed Over Child Sex Offences

An assistant headteacher, who was caught with indecent images of children after West Midlands Police investigated his attempts to seduce a 13-year-old girl over the internet, has been jailed for nearly three years.



Andrew Shelton regularly encouraged the youngster and other children to send him explicit images.

Officers were alerted to his contact with the teenager over Skype across March and April last year. They then searched his home in Woodman Close, Halesowen.

Are you worried about online sexual abuse or the way someone has been communicating with you online? You can get help here

Shelton was found to have 93 indecent images across his computer and mobile phone; along with evidence that he had messaged other youngsters and searched for indecent images of children.

The 52-year-old admitted eight charges, including attempted sexual communication with a child, trying to incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and possessing indecent images of children.

He was jailed for two years and eight months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday (18 September).

He no longer works as a teacher and none of the charges related to his role.

Detective Sergeant Rob Grace , from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: "Shelton was trying to coerce children over the internet and encourage them to send inappropriate images.

“He was a role model for young people as a teacher but away from the classroom he preyed on them for his own gratification.

“Safeguarding of children will always be a top priority for the force. Anyone who encourages child abuse by viewing or sharing paedophilic images or engages in explicit conversations involving children needs to prepare themselves for being caught and hauled before the courts."

