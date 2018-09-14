Former JLS Star Charged With Wolverhampton Rape

Oritse Williams has been charged with a rape, reported to have happened after a gig.

The 31 year-old singer is accused of sexually assaulting a fan in a hotel in the city, after performing at a gig in December 2016.

West Midlands Police said Williams and another man have been charged and will appear in court next month.

A spokesman said: "Police have charged two men with sexual offences following an allegation of rape at a Wolverhampton hotel in December 2016.

"Oritse Williams, aged 31, from Croydon, London, has been charged with rape.

"Jamien Nagadhana, aged 31, from Hounslow, London, has been charged with assault by penetration."

A statement released at the time of his arrest, by 10 Worlds Music UK, which looked after Williams, said the singer denied the accusations.

It read: "All we wish to say at this time is that Oritse denies the allegations against him.

"The matter is in the hands of the police and it would be totally wrong for us to comment any further."

Williams and Nagadhana are due to appear at Walsall and Aldridge Magistrates' Court on October 11.

[Photo credit: PA Images]