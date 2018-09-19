Fresh Appeal After West Midlands Traffic Warden Robbery

New image released as police continue appeal over violent traffic warden robbery.

Officers investigating the violent robbery of a traffic warden in Alum Rock have issued a new image of a suspect.

The warden, who was going about his job, was dragged from his moped on Hartopp Road before being kicked and stamped on at around 5pm. Members of the group then stole his vehicle.

Officers previously released images of five men suspected of having an involvement, and today, an image of a sixth man has been released.

The renewed appeal follows news earlier this week that a 19-year-old had been charged with assault, and another man, aged 20, had been arrested and released on bail.

#APPEAL | This weekend we launched an appeal after a traffic warden was subject to a violent robbery in #AlumRock. Today officers have released an image of a sixth person they suspect of being involved. Do you know who this is? https://t.co/WUlWpDBSy2 pic.twitter.com/mNrofgnkpK — Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) 19 September 2018

Detective Inspector Jim Church, leading the investigation has been blown away by the fantastic response from the public thus far.

He said: “We’ve had lots of calls from members of the public telling us what they know about the attack and the people involved. This information has proved vital in helping us progress the enquiry.

“As a result of the ongoing work we’ve actually secured new CCTV showing a sixth man suspected of being involved. We’ve released the image and I’m asking the public, who have been so supportive, to continue to work with us and help identify this individual.”

Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am to midnight, call 101 anytime or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.