Gang Of Men Violently Attack Traffic Warden In Birmingham

Police say 'sickening violence' was used when a group of men dragged the victim from his moped before kicking and stamping on him.

West Midlands Police have released images of five men they want to speak to following a violent robbery of a traffic warden in the Alum Rock area of Birmingham.

Police say 'sickening violence' was used in the attack, which happened between 5 and 5.30pm on Friday 14th September.

The warden, who was going about his job, was dragged from his moped before being kicked and stamped on, before the gang then stole his vehicle.

Currently, the men numbered one, two and three in the images are being treated as suspects, while numbers four and five may have information to assist the investigation.

There is a sixth person police want to trace, but the force has said there are no images of that person available to share at this stage.

The victim was taken to hospital, but, despite the violence used in the attack, is not believed to have suffered serious injuries. The attack happened on Hartopp Road at the corner with College Road.

Det Sgt Lyons said: “I was absolutely furious when I saw the footage. The level of violence used is truly shocking, and I know every right-minded person who views it will share that anger.

“We’ve already spoken to the victim. CCTV and other enquiries have already begun, but people in the community will know who these men are. I’d urge them to examine their conscience and do the right thing and give us the names.”