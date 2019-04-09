Giant Chocolate Egg Goes on Display In Birmingham

Cadbury World chocolatiers have created a mouth-watering 2.5ft tall egg to celebrate Easter - the equivalent of 844 standard Dairy Milk bars.

Gail Deeley and Sian Patterson made the fairyland-themed egg over two days, which has a shell four centimetres thick.

The egg, weighing around 38kg, has been decorated with hand-piped flowers, blades of grass, fairies and a blossom tree.

The pair then fixed a collection of toadstools, fairy wings and a door leading into the tree with melted white chocolate.

The egg will be on display in Birmingham at Cadbury World's Chocolate Making zone throughout its Easter celebrations, until April 28.