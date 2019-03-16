IOPC Investigate Death In Armed Police Operation In Birmingham

The police watchdog says just one shot was fired by armed officers when a man died in an intelligence-led operation in Birmingham.

52-year-old Trevor Alton Smith died at around 5am on Friday 15 March after police were called to a flat in Wheeley's Lane, Lee Bank when one officer opened fire.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) says officers attempted resuscitation and an ambulance attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the operation was concerning the possession of firearms at the property and a 'non-police firearm' was recovered.

IOPC investigators gathered evidence and oversaw forensic examinations after being notified by West Midlands Police, whilst also speaking to officers.

They say they are trawling through officers' bodyworn camera footage to continue their investigation.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We have made contact with Mr Smith's family to explain our role and I send them my condolences for their loss, and my thoughts are with everyone affected. We are at an early stage of our investigation and will be reviewing body-worn video footage from the officers involved as part of our enquiries. I can assure people we will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting along with what planning went into the police operation. I would ask everyone for patience while a thorough investigation is carried out."