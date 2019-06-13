Jail For Birmingham Baby Kidnapper

13 June 2019, 15:02 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 16:13

baby

A man has been convicted of abducting a baby from his home in Birmingham.

It's as West Midlands Police release heart-warming video showing the moment officers rescue the tot following a pursuit.

James Dempsey , from Eden Road in Solihull, snatched the boy from an address in Sutton Coldfield on 3 April and prompted West Midlands Police to issue an urgent appeal to help trace the five-month old.

 

The force responded to sightings of Dempsey ’s Vauxhall Astra in Olton and Sheldon and at 9.30pm the following day traffic cops intercepted the car on a roundabout in Bickenhill Lane near Birmingham Airport.

Body-worn cameras capture the touching scene as officers carefully lift the baby from the front passenger seat, place him on a jacket and check to ensure he’s not hurt…before wrapping him in a police fleece to keep him warm.

Mum Chantelle Forrester - who gave consent to release the footage - later thanked West Midlands Police for reuniting her with her baby boy.

She added: “I’ll forever be grateful to the officers who brought my baby home. He was gone for about 36 hours but it felt like a lifetime."

Dempsey appeared in court on 13 June having admitted child abduction, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, theft and motoring offences.

He has been jailed for 27 months.

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Juventus chief in London for Paul Pogba talks

Sport

Vodafone glitch reported across large parts of Europe

UK & World

The station is currently in chaos and probably will be until the end of the day

Liverpool Street Station delays and ticket machine failure causes travel chaos for commuters

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The gorgeous leggy blonde is a former pageant queen

What plastic surgery has Love Island's Amy Hart had done? Veneers, fillers, boob job and more revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

Celebrities

How old is Love Island’s Tommy Fury and how tall is he?

How old is Love Island’s Tommy Fury and how tall is he?

TV & Movies

Tommy Fury is one of seven hunks entering the Love Island villa

Who is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of boxer Tyson Fury from Manchester

TV & Movies

One bride-to-be has gone viral

Bride-to-be shows off her HUGE engagement ring but people can't stop talking about her nails

Weddings

The optical illusion is baffling the internet

Mysterious optical illusion coffee sign is messing with people's heads

Lifestyle