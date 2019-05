Kidderminster Murder Charge After Body Find

A 27 year old man from Kidderminster's been charged with murder after the body of a man was found.

Nathan Calder from Eddy Road is due before Kidderminster Magistrates today (29 May).

It's after the body of a man in his 40's was found at a house in Broad Street in Kidderminster on Thursday (23 May) evening.

Two men, aged 28 and 61, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have both been released without charge.