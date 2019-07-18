Knife crime possession up 130% in the West Midlands

18 July 2019, 12:05 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 12:10

man holding a knife

Police figures obtained by Heart FM show that knife possession has more than doubled and gun possession has increase by 228% over the last 4 years.

Birmingham West is still one of the worst areas for gun and knife crime - over 1100 knife crime police reports were made just last year. 

In Coventry, gun possession has increased by over 500% with 24 reported injuries or fatalities just last year. It also had the largest increase of reported gun crime - up 88% since 2014. 

West Midlands Police will be taking part in a firearm amnesty which starts on Saturday 20 July. During 2018's amnesty, 115 firearms were handed in and taken off the street.

There'll also be a new focus on tasers and stun guns that are disguised as everyday items.

We spoke to former gang member Ezekiel King - he said his home life was what led him into gang culture because of the normalisation of drug dealing and violence.

