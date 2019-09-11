Lorry crash on M6 in Staffordshire

Overturned lorry on the M6 between Stafford and Gailey. Picture: West Midlands Ambulance Service

The M6 has been closed in both directions in Staffordshire after a lorry crashed through the central reservation.

Motorists were warned to expect long delays or to find alternative routes after the closure between junctions 12 and 13 near Gailey and Stafford at around 12.36am on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution after the vehicle overturned and caught fire.

Highways England said both carriageways of the motorway had been shut to allow the complex recovery of the severely damaged HGV, and for repairs to the concrete barrier and road surface.

There's been a serious crash on the #M6 overnight between J12 Gailey and J13 for Stafford South. This picture shows the damage caused to the central reservation. (📸 @HighwaysWMIDS) #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/Y47UJ5kgXc — Heart West Midlands News (@HeartWMidsNews) September 11, 2019

Delays of around 45 minutes on the approach to the closure are expected to increase, meaning drivers should allow plenty of extra time and consider alternative routes, Highways England said on its Twitter feed.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "The driver of the lorry, a man, was already out of the vehicle when the ambulance crew stopped to render aid.

"He was assessed on scene and treated for relatively minor injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital as a precaution.

"Considering what happened, it's incredibly lucky that no one suffered serious injuries."