Man Arrested After Woman Reports Being Held Captive In Birmingham Flat

9 June 2019, 10:39

Armed police

A woman has been rescued by armed police officers from a flat in Birmingham after she dialled 999 reporting being held captive.

West Midlands Police say they received a call at midday on Saturday 8 June from the woman who reported being assaulted and held against her will at a property in Small Heath by a man in possession of a firearm. 

A section of Coventry Road was sealed off as officers contained the property and forced entry.

The woman was found inside and a man, understood to be in his 50s, arrested on suspicion of assault, sexual assault and firearms possession.

Force Incident manager, Chief Inspector Dave Keen, said: "It was a very dynamic, fast-moving incident. The woman sounded petrified on the phone and it was imperative we found her quickly.

"We had reached her within about 20 minutes of receiving the call and a suspect was also swiftly detained. The woman is being checked over by paramedics.

"A firearm was mentioned in the original 999 call; we have yet to recover a firearm but searches of the property continue."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hong Kong mass march protest against 'evil' China extradition law

UK & World

Passenger missing after falling off Norwegian Epic cruise liner in Mediterranean

UK & World

Canadian GP: Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton ready for close fight

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Emma Bridgewater and Russell Hobbs unveil their appliance line.

Emma Bridgwater is bringing out a range of kettles and toasters to perfectly match your crockery

Lifestyle

Nike is showcasing its athletic wear on plus size mannequins.

Nike praised for using plus-size mannequins in store

Fashion

LVL eyelash lift

How does eyelash lifting work, what is LVL and how long does the treatment last?

Beauty

Yewande kisses Michael

Temperatures are rising! Love Island's Yewande gets her first kiss with Michael!

TV & Movies

Lucie Rose Donlan

What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

Celebrities

Love Island newcomer Danny Williams sent fans into meltdown ahead of his arrival in the villa.

Love Island fans go wild for hunky newcomer Danny Williams

TV & Movies