Man Arrested After Woman Reports Being Held Captive In Birmingham Flat

A woman has been rescued by armed police officers from a flat in Birmingham after she dialled 999 reporting being held captive.

West Midlands Police say they received a call at midday on Saturday 8 June from the woman who reported being assaulted and held against her will at a property in Small Heath by a man in possession of a firearm.

A section of Coventry Road was sealed off as officers contained the property and forced entry.

The woman was found inside and a man, understood to be in his 50s, arrested on suspicion of assault, sexual assault and firearms possession.

Force Incident manager, Chief Inspector Dave Keen, said: "It was a very dynamic, fast-moving incident. The woman sounded petrified on the phone and it was imperative we found her quickly.

"We had reached her within about 20 minutes of receiving the call and a suspect was also swiftly detained. The woman is being checked over by paramedics.

"A firearm was mentioned in the original 999 call; we have yet to recover a firearm but searches of the property continue."