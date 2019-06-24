Man Arrested In Birmingham After Glass Of Guinness Found In Cup Holder

24 June 2019, 06:42 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 06:46

Guinness Birmingham car

A man has been arrested after a pint of Guinness was found in a car's cup holder.

Officers made the arrest after finding a number of cans of the stout in the vehicle in the Acocks Green area of Birmingham on Saturday evening, as well as a half-full pint.

Drugs were also found in the vehicle.

A 54-year-old man who was arrested has been released pending further investigation.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Piers Morgan's new documentary Psychopath sees the GMB host interview killer Paris Bennett

Who is Paris Bennett? Killer who features on Piers Morgan's Psychopath after murdering his sister Ella

TV & Movies

John Prescott in hospital after suffering stroke

UK & World

Sky News postpones debate as Boris Johnson fails to reply to invite

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This cleanser is non-irritating and formulated by dermatologists

YouTuber Nadine Baggott's must-have products for enviously clear skin

Beauty

We've done the hard work for your and rounded up the best Asian restaurants in London

London's best Asian cuisine restaurants: Thai, Chinese, Indian, Japanese and more

Food & Health

Airlines have hiked up baggage prices so much that it now costs MORE to buy luggage space than a seat on the plane.

Airlines charging MORE to transport baggage than passengers

Travel

Could Tommy's ex Millie be heading into the villa?

Love Island fans think Tommy Fury's EX is about to enter the Love Island villa

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a Ghost dress today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's lemon print dress

Celebrities

Love Island fans praise Maura Higgins after she shuts down Tom Walker

Love Island fans praise Maura Higgins after she shuts down Tom Walker

TV & Movies