Man Arrested In Birmingham After Glass Of Guinness Found In Cup Holder

A man has been arrested after a pint of Guinness was found in a car's cup holder.

Officers made the arrest after finding a number of cans of the stout in the vehicle in the Acocks Green area of Birmingham on Saturday evening, as well as a half-full pint.

Drugs were also found in the vehicle.

This man is going to have a headache in interview this morning! A great spot and arrest last night by the team - arrested for drink drive and possession with intent to supply . We also seized his vehicle #acocksgreen #drinkdrive @KennyBellWMP pic.twitter.com/LKLKXmmM5s — Acocks Green Police (@AcocksGreenWMP) June 23, 2019

A 54-year-old man who was arrested has been released pending further investigation.