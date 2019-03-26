Man Arrested In Birmingham Over Terrorism Offences

A man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of counter terror offences this morning.

The 36 year-old and another man from Doncaster were held during pre-planned warrants.

The arrests took place by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit with the support of South Yorkshire Police.

The pair are being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to distribute terrorist publications.

They are being questioned by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit at a police station in the West Midlands.

The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led.

Searches at addresses in Birmingham and Doncaster are ongoing