Man Charged After Officer Run Over In Stafford

A 25 year-old man has been charged with wounding after a police officer was run over in Stafford at the weekend.

Gurajdeep Malhi, from the Sandon Road area of the town, is due before magistrates accused of wounding PC Claire Bond with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He is also charged with driving dangerously, driving while disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

PC Bond received extensive leg injuries, including multiple fractures and a broken kneecap after Sunday morning's incident.

A second officer, who was also struck by a car in the Coton Fields area, has been discharged from hospital.

The injured officers were responding to initial reports of a car crashing into a garage at the back of Corporation Street.