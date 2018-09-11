Man Charged After Police Officer Run Over In Walsall

A man's been charged after a police officer was seriously injured in a hit and run in Walsall.

The 50-year-old female officer, a constable with West Midlands Police, was trying to diffuse a domestic incident in Hatherton Road on Thursday, when she was hit by car.

She's been in hospital receiving treatment for a head injury, broken ribs and a punctured lung.

In a statement, the force said Clover Johnson, of Hilary Road, Walsall, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, assault, actual bodily harm and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He's set to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court.