Man Charged After Shrewsbury Town Centre Stabbing

A man has been charged after another man was stabbed in Shrewsbury yesterday morning.

The stabbing happened around 8.30am yesterday (Monday 25 March) in the town centre near to Ravens Meadows and Castle Street.

A 53 year old man was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Yesterday, a 20 year old man was arrested and has subsequently been charged.

Enquiries are on-going to trace a second suspect.

Luke Pritchard, 20, of Copthorne Road in Shrewsbury, has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court this morning.