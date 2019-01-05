Man Charged In Connection With West Bromwich Murder

A man has been charged with assisting an offender, over the death of June Jones.

34 year-old Keith O'Dwyer from Beaconview Road will appear before Walsall magistrates today (5th).

It comes as police reveal they have had a number of calls from members of the public following an appeal to trace Michael Foran, who June had been in a relationship with.

Foran is wanted after officers forced entry to Miss Jones’ maisonette in Wyndmill Crescent, on the Charlemont Farm estate in the early hours of New Year's Eve, and found her body.

The 33-year-old had been reported missing by her sister on Boxing Day.

There was evidence of a ‘sustained and brutal assault with a weapon’.

Officers have been hunting 32 year-old Foran, aged 32, since then. He travelled to Liverpool in the aftermath of her disappearance.

Det Insp Warren Hines, leading the murder investigation, said: “I’m pleased with the response to our appeal from the public and we’ve had several calls with potential sightings of Foran, which we are thoroughly investigating.

“If anybody is thinking of helping him, they can expect to be arrested and charged.

“We urgently want to know where he is, so call us on 999 with any information. My message to him is to give himself up, as it’s only a matter a time before we arrest him.”