Man charged with Dudley murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a 28-year-old man who was stabbed to death in a car park.

Christopher Harm was stabbed in Dudley, West Midlands, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called by ambulance staff who were working to save Mr Harm's life, but he died at the scene in Engine Lane, Brierley Hill, on Saturday at around 1am, West Midlands Police (WMP) said.

Glen Elvin, 25, of no fixed address, is to appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with murder, WMP said.

A forensic post-mortem examination found that Mr Harm died from a single stab wound, WMP said.

Mr Harm's family released a short statement after his death, saying: "A loving son, dad and brother gone so tragically and a family left in pieces forever."

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison, from the homicide team, said: "This is such a tragic waste of a life. Our thoughts continue to remain with Christopher's family, who have been kept fully updated by this development."

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder but two were released with no further action, the force said.