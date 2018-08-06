Man Charged With Murder Of Missing Staffordshire Midwife

A 32 year-old man is due before Magistrates this morning, charged with murdering Samantha Eastwood

28 year-old Samantha was last seen alive leaving a shift at the Royal Stoke Hospital on Friday 27th July.

Neighbours reported hearing screams coming from the vicinity around her house that afternoon, but she was never seen.

Then, Samantha's body was discovered during a police search of rural ground near to Caverswall on Saturday 4th August - eight days after she went missing.

Michael Stirling, aged 32, from Cromer Road, Stoke-on-Trent will appear before North Staffordshire Magistrates Court this morning (6th).

Two other men, aged 28 and 60, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on conditional bail.