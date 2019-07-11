Man Charged With Worcestershire Murder

11 July 2019, 06:07 | Updated: 11 July 2019, 06:12

police notepad

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner who was stabbed in his own home in Droitwich.

Adam Leslie Mason, of Plough Lane, Tibberton in the Worcestershire town is due in court charged with the killing of 80-year-old Desmond Wooding.

A neighbour raised the alarm after spotting the lights to Mr Wooding's bungalow had been left on from the previous evening.

Mr Wooding was found dead on June 24. Police said he had been "brutally attacked".

West Mercia Police arrested Mason on Monday.

The force added a second man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

Mr Wooding, who got about using a red mobility scooter, was described as a "large character" and was well known in the town.

Police said the widower was last seen by a neighbour near his bungalow in Vines Lane on the evening of June 23.

The force said he had been out in the town, which lies only a short walk away over the River Salwarpe and nearby stretch of the Droitwich Canal earlier in the day.

After the pensioner's death, officers could be seen searching undergrowth at the property.

Police said there had been no sign of forced entry at the home and did not say if anything had been taken.

They confirmed Mr Wooding, described as a family man, was inside the home when he was attacked and had suffered "more than one" stab wound.

Mason will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday at 10am.

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle has been mum-shamed for the way she was holding baby Archie

Meghan Markle cruelly mum-shamed for not ‘holding baby Archie right’ as fans jump to defend her

Royals

Manchester United plot £72m bid for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sport

Reckitt in $1.4bn settlement over US opioid treatment probe

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Francesca is the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa

What is Love Island star Francesca Allen's job and where is her clothing store Bonnie and Clyde boutique?

TV & Movies

Here's where American Pie cast are now on the 20th anniversary

Here's where American Pie cast are now on the 20th anniversary

TV & Movies

Rylan is taking over Dale Winton's iconic role

Rylan Clark-Neal confirms he's bringing back Supermarket Sweep

TV & Movies

Clintons have been slammed for their 'sexist' mugs

Clintons slammed by angry shoppers over ‘sexist’ mugs

Lifestyle

Love Island's Maura and Curtis turn up the heat in tonight's show

Love Island's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard share their first kiss as their relationship heats up

TV & Movies

Friends is officially leaving Netflix and fans can't cope - but there's good news for UK viewers

Friends is officially leaving Netflix and fans can't cope - but there's good news for UK viewers

TV & Movies