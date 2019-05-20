Man Critical After Black Country Barber Shooting

20 May 2019, 05:55 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 06:09

Police

A man's in a critical condition after being shot inside a barbers in the Black Country.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was in the Wolverhampton Road hairdressers in the Birchills area of Walsall just after 5pm on Sunday (19 May) when men entered and assaulted him.

It's understood one of the men left and returned with what's believed to be a shotgun; the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach and is in a critical condition in hospital.

The men ran off on foot and a police investigation is underway to identify and catch the offenders.

Police have cordoned off the area to preserve any evidence - and anyone who saw what happened, or has any information on the shooting, is urged to contact West Midlands Police.

