Man Denies Birmingham Mosque Attacks

12 September 2019, 17:14 | Updated: 12 September 2019, 17:15

Birmingham mosque

A 34-year-old man has denied causing at least £11,500 worth of damage to five mosques which had doors and windows smashed during a series of attacks on the same day.

Arman Rezazadeh indicated not guilty pleas to five charges of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage, all said to have been committed on March 21, when he appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A district judge was told the charges relate to damage to Witton Islamic Centre, the Al-Habib Trust, and the Jamia Masjid Ghausia, all in the Aston area, as well as the Masjid Madrassa Faizul Islam in Perry Barr and the Jam-E-Masjid Qiblah Hadhrat Sahib Gulhar Shareef in Erdington.

Rezazadeh, of Greenhill Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, spoke to indicate his pleas, to give his address and to confirm his nationality as Iranian.

An application to withhold his address from publication was withdrawn by his solicitor after legal submissions.

The defendant was granted bail to appear at Birmingham Crown Court for a further hearing on October 10.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Homeless households in England rise by more than 75% in last decade

UK & World

Meghan Markle honoured Princess Diana as she wore two pieces from her jewellery collection

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana as she wears her jewellery during Smart Works clothing launch

Royals

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murdering eight-week-old girl

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

As spider season returns, here's what to look out for

How to recognise and treat spider bites as they enter mating season

Lifestyle

The Crown's Jason Watkins reveals 'incredible pain' of losing his daughter, 2, to sepsis

The Crown's Jason Watkins reveals 'incredible pain' of losing his daughter, 2, to sepsis

TV & Movies

A mum was furious when a shopper told her son to 'shut up'

Mum ‘furious’ as stranger tells her crying son, 3, to ‘shut up’ while he was having a tantrum

Lifestyle

Rylan Clarke-Neal is the new presenter of It Takes Two

What channel is Strictly: It Takes Two on and who is the new presenter?

TV & Movies

Kelvin has shown off his moves in this new video

Strictly reveals first look at Jamie Laing's replacement Kelvin Fletcher in glitzy new video

TV & Movies

Nicola McLean argued some etiquette rules are outdated

Nicola McLean clashes with etiquette expert on This Morning in fierce debate over kids’ manners

TV & Movies