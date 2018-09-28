Man Dies After M40 Crash

A man has died after a crash on the M40 in Warwickshire.

It involved three lorries and happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at around 4am.

Three ambulances and two paramedic officers were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found two lorries that were on fire. A third lorry was just in front of them.

“Unfortunately, the driver of one lorry died at the scene.

“The driver of a second lorry, a man in his 60s, was treated at the scene for a medical condition and was taken to Warwick hospital.

“The third driver was uninjured.

“The motorway is likely to remain shut for some time and police are appealing for information in relation to the crash.”

This crash happened not long after a single HGV fire on the southbound side of the road between the same junctions.

#WATCH This is what's caused some of the problems on the #M40 this morning



Police & fire crews are dealing with a serious crash between lorries & a separate fire #HeartNews https://t.co/LWQuAf5L0g — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) September 28, 2018

The M40 has been closed in both directions all morning.