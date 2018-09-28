Man Dies After M40 Crash

28 September 2018, 12:24 | Updated: 28 September 2018, 12:29

M40 lorry fire warwickshire

A man has died after a crash on the M40 in Warwickshire.

It involved three lorries and happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at around 4am.

Three ambulances and two paramedic officers were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found two lorries that were on fire.  A third lorry was just in front of them.

“Unfortunately, the driver of one lorry died at the scene.

“The driver of a second lorry, a man in his 60s, was treated at the scene for a medical condition and was taken to Warwick hospital.

“The third driver was uninjured.

“The motorway is likely to remain shut for some time and police are appealing for information in relation to the crash.”

This crash happened not long after a single HGV fire on the southbound side of the road between the same junctions. 

 

The M40 has been closed in both directions all morning.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Charles Dickens £2 coin

Rare and valuable coins you should always be on the look out for

Ryder Cup: Tiger Woods frustrated after opening-day fourballs loss

American Golf in the rough as chain's owner seeks rapid sale

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News