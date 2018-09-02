Man Dies Six Days After Birmingham Shooting

A man has died nearly a week after being shot at from a car in Lee Bank.

The 33 year-old suffered a gunshot wound last Saturday (25th August) at 9:45pm.

He'd been in hospital since it happened in Rickman Drive, but on Friday (31st) he passed away from his injuries.

West Midlands Police have now launched a murder investigation as they continue to trace the vehicle and its occupants.

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison, from the homicide team, said: "Sadly this has now become a murder enquiry after the man’s tragic death.

"I would ask anyone with information who has not already spoken to us to come forward.

"Guns have no place in our society and we are determined to bring anyone who thinks it is acceptable to carry and use one to justice."