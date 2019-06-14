Man Found Dead In Birmingham Shared Accommodation

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was found in Birmingham.

Officers were called to a shared accommodation property on Oxhill Road, Handsworth just before 12.30pm on Thursday (13th June), where the body of a man believed to be in his 50's was found with fatal injuries to his neck.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody this afternoon.

Enquiries continue to establish the exact circumstances around the man’s death.

Inspector Nick Barnes, from force CID, said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and I am urging anyone who has information about what happened to get in touch with us.

“I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious in the area over the past few days.”