Man Handed Hospital Order After Beheading Friend At Birmingham Betting Shop

A man has been found not guilty of the murder of his friend due to insanity.

Hassan Mustafa used a knife to decapitate Khalid Yousef and then mutilated the victim's face and one of his hands, Birmingham Crown Court was told.

Mustafa, who was 35 at the time of the killing, attacked his former housemate at a branch of Paddy Power in Handsworth in January.

Jurors at a four-day trial were invited to return a "special verdict" of not guilty of murder by reason of insanity, if they believed Mustafa did not know what he was doing was wrong.

The court was told Mustafa, who is suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, "believed he was killing a supernatural being rather than a human being" as part of a competition.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the force’s Homicide Unit, said: “This was a horrific and unprovoked attack on a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.



“I would like to thank the staff at Paddy Power for their brave actions, I can’t imagine how terrified they were. Our thoughts also remain with Khalid’s family at this difficult time."

Mustafa was given a hospital order with an attached restriction order to the effect that he cannot be released back into the community without the authorisation of the Secretary of State.