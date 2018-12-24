Man Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run In Staffordshire

A suspect has been arrested after a 90-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run

Police said a 48-year-old local man is helping officers with inquiries after being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice over the incident in Tamworth.

The victim's family have been informed of his death, but he has not yet been named by Staffordshire Police.

The pensioner died at the scene after being struck by a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a people carrier, in Watling Street, Two Gates, at about 10.45pm on Friday .